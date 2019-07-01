NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Zion Williamson poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted with the first overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Inked: Zion signs contract with Pelicans
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Zion Williamson poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted with the first overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Zion Williamson has signed his first NBA contract.
The Pelicans made the announcement in a news release Monday.
Williamson, the first pick in the June 20th NBA draft, will earn nearly $20 million in his first two seasons, both guaranteed. Williamson could be eligible to earn about $45 million in the first four years of his rookie contract.
Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 33 games for Duke University.
In the NCAA tournament, his scoring average ballooned to 26.4 points a game.
Williamson will make his Pelicans debut in the Las Vegas summer league this week.