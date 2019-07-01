× Inked: Zion signs contract with Pelicans

Zion Williamson has signed his first NBA contract.

The Pelicans made the announcement in a news release Monday.

Williamson, the first pick in the June 20th NBA draft, will earn nearly $20 million in his first two seasons, both guaranteed. Williamson could be eligible to earn about $45 million in the first four years of his rookie contract.

Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 33 games for Duke University.

In the NCAA tournament, his scoring average ballooned to 26.4 points a game.

Williamson will make his Pelicans debut in the Las Vegas summer league this week.