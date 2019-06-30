Elfrid Payton hosts hometown charity weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gretna, La. -- Saturday afternoon, Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton hit the kickball field in Gretna for this 3rd annual Elfrid Payton Foundation Charity Kickball Tournament. His team ended-up losing in the championship game, but there was still plenty of fun to be had all around.

"It just keeps getting bigger each year," Payton said. "We're having a good time out here despite the weather. Just having a good time in the community. It's just important because I know what this community did for me. So I know it's important to give back to them. The kids are the future. Instill in the youth. It's important for me to give back to them."

Sunday the action headed inside at the Alario Center for Payton's free youth basketball clinic, capping-off the 2-day charity weekend in his hometown.

"It's super fun," Payton said. "I think it's exciting for the city-- something for people to look forward to. Especially being able to bring a few friends down-- other basketball players and things like that-- so they can interact with them. I think it's a good look for the city."

This is the 5th year for the basketball event, and it's been neat for the John Ehret alum to see familiar faces coming back each year.

"I've seen a lot of these kids grow up," Payton said. "Not just too long ago, I seen a kid that I remember when he was a little boy and now he's becoming a young man. Just building relationships. I see all these kids at AAU tournaments. I have an AAU team so seeing them there so it's been good."

And Payton uses his platform to talk to these young athletes about how to succeed-- not just on the court, but with anything they do.

"Have fun, first and foremost," Payton said. "But it's going to take sacrifices. Work hard. We do a lot of drills today but you have to do it at home. This one time is not going to do it. You have to put the time in, put the work in. Don't let anybody tell you that you can't do anything. Strive for your dreams and just go get it."