Thursday night homicide in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans police say that a man was fatally gunned down Thursday night in New Orleans East.

Around 8:30 p.m., Police received reports of a shooting near the 11000 block of Morrison Road.

Upon arrival, police discovered a male victim who had been shot several times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police are trying to figure out a motive behind the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with their investigation, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.