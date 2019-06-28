× Rain chances moving in

Two disturbances will bring an increased rain chance to southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi over the next couple of days. The first of those to move through is the system drifting south through the western part of Mississippi while the second is moving west across the northern Gulf of Mexico.

The first system is producing a pool of colder air aloft which is helping it to maintain its energy as it moves south. Look for rain and storms to approach the MS border to the north by early evening.

The forecast model shows a line of rain moving into the New Orleans area around 10 PM Friday. Heaviest activity with this looks to be to the west around Baton Rouge. Keep in mind this is just one model, but it shows the storms continuing to maintain themselves into the area. Strong wind gusts would be possible with the stronger cells.

On Saturday the wave in the northern Gulf will continue to move west across the area. As is the case most of the time, the wetter side will be to the east. As this system moves through it will combine with daytime heating to produce scattered showers and storms. Some could produce locally heavy rainfall. This activity will be fading out after sunset with only isolated showers expected overnight. We will still be seeing some isolated storms on Sunday thanks to this system as well.

Overall the theme for the weekend will be off and on rain. It won’t be a total washout but we are going to see some showers and storms during the times mentioned. Remember if you hear thunder you are close enough to be struck by lightning so head inside until the storms move through.