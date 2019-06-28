Peyton: Plain to see, Burrow has respect of LSU teammates

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was one of about 40 college quarterbacks serving as a counselor and instructor at this weekend’s 24th annual Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux.

Burrow, a 5th year senior, has the respect of his teammates, according to two time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning.

Last season, Burrow threw 16 touchdown passes, and ran for 7 more.

He says the LSU offense will score plenty of points this season.

LSU opens the season August 31st against Georgia Southern at Tiger Stadium.

One week later, the Tigers travel to Austin to meet the University of Texas in a matchup of expected top 10 teams.

That game will be televised live on WGNO at 6:30 pm, Saturday September 7th.