× Over a dozen beaches CLOSED in Louisiana and Mississippi due to Harmful Algae Bloom

BEACH CLOSURES UPDATE — Additional beaches have been listed unsafe in Mississippi and Louisiana as Harmful Algae Bloom(HAB) expands slowly east. The latest closures include most of Gulfport, Mississippi.

That makes 12 beaches areas closed in Mississippi, over a dozen beaches within an advisory in Louisiana, and over a dozen fecal bacteria alerts in Texas.

All people and pets encouraged to STAY OUT of the water in algae impacted locations. In addition, eating seafood from algae impacted locations is not recommended.

Harmful, greenish-blue algae is filled with bacteria that can cause rashes, cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.

LINKS — I’ve made a comprehensive list of links to access local beach closures & water qualities across the Gulf Coast:

LOUISIANA — http://new.dhh.louisiana.gov/index.cfm/page/288

MISSISSIPPI — http://opcgis.deq.state.ms.us/StoryMapBeaches/index.php#list

ALABAMA — http://www.adem.state.al.us/programs/coastal/beachMonitoring.cnt

FLORIDA — http://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/

TEXAS — https://cgis.glo.texas.gov/Beachwatch/