NOLA Flavor with The Franklin
“Housed in a former corner grocery store, The Franklin embraces its neighborhood’s vibrant and eclectic personality. The Franklin features and elevated but casual culinary and bar experience, thoughtful art collection and spirited staff.” – thefranklinnola.com
- Address:
- 2600 Dauphine Street
- New Orleans, LA 70117
- Phone Number:
- 504-267-0640
- Hours:
- Sunday & Monday: 5:00pm – 10:00pm
- Wednesday & Thursday: 5:00pm – 10:00pm
- Friday & Saturday: 5:00pm – 11:00pm
- Closed on Tuesdays
- Menus:
