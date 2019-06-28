NOLA Flavor with The Franklin

Posted 6:10 AM, June 28, 2019, by

The Franklin

“Housed in a former corner grocery store, The Franklin embraces its neighborhood’s vibrant and eclectic personality.  The Franklin features and elevated but casual culinary and bar experience, thoughtful art collection and spirited staff.” – thefranklinnola.com

  • Address:
    • 2600 Dauphine Street
    • New Orleans, LA 70117
  • Phone Number:
    • 504-267-0640
  • Hours:
    • Sunday & Monday: 5:00pm – 10:00pm
    • Wednesday & Thursday: 5:00pm – 10:00pm
    • Friday & Saturday: 5:00pm – 11:00pm
    • Closed on Tuesdays
  • Menus:

Click here for more information about The Franklin.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.