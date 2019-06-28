NASA builds fastest rocket EVER in New Orleans! Where is it going?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's like a skyscraper.

A skyscraper sleeping on its side.

It's tall.

Twenty stories tall.

It's a rocket rocket being build by NASA in New Orleans at the Michoud Assembly Facility.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood says this rocket is about to blast off to the Moon.

It's on a mission to go farther and faster than ever.

Boeing engineer Jason Grow says it will blast faster than any rocket in the history of the world.

It's powered by four engines.

These engines have more get up and go than 60 737 jets.

Jonathan Looser is NASA Engineer says there's a good reason to go to the Moon almost fifty years after American astronauts first walked on the Moon.

The Moon, he says, is the gateway for a trip to Mars.

What the Louisiana rocket factory is building needs no astronauts.

It's an unmanned mission.

This rocket is controlled by computers.

It's a 25 day trip to the Moon.

Liftoff is scheduled for late for next year.

It's one small step for man.

One giant leap for a city like New Orleans.