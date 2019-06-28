× Man fatally shot in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS – One man is dead after a shooting Thursday night in Gentilly.

The NOPD says that around 9:23 p.m., they were responding to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street.

Upon arrival, they found the male victim near the Parasite Skate Park.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Investigators are trying to figure out the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

If you know anything, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.