Lady Gaga tells LGBT community: 'I would take a bullet for you'

Lady Gaga said she would take a bullet for the LGBT community during a rally in New York City commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

“True love — true, true love — is when you would take a bullet for someone,” she said during her speech. “And you know that I would take a bullet for you any day of the week.”

The singer, who appeared onstage in a rainbow military-style jacket and rainbow thigh-high boots, expressed her gratitude and love for the crowd.

“You are the definition of courage. Do you know that?” she said through teary eyes. “I feel so honored and privileged to even be asked to be here.”

She went on to talk about the ways society has changed in the last 50 years — with people being able to come out of the closet at much younger ages — and the ways society still needs to improve.

“While we have made tremendous progress, we find ourselves also at a time where attacks on the trans community are on an increasing rise each day. I will not tolerate this. And guess what? I know neither will you,” she said.

The event continued with a performance by Alicia Keys, and talks from other activists. The rally is part of World Pride NYC, which culminates on June 30 with the annual NYC Pride March.