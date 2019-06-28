John Pierre & Expressions perform on the Twist Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- John Pierre & Expressions may surprise you.

They may start off singing a 1960s R&B classic and end up singing a hit from the 1990s--all in the same song.

It's that type of twist that makes them perfect for the Twist Stage.

They stopped by the News with a Twist set recently to play a couple of songs. Tomorrow (Saturday, June 29), John Pierre & Expressions is performing at the St. Rose de Lima Festival in Bay St. Louis at the Historic L&N Train Depot at 1928 Depot Way. They take the stage at 8:00 p.m.

And, Sunday, they are performing at 7:00 p.m. at Bullets Sports Bar, 2441 A P Tureaud Ave, New Orleans.