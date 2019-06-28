× Customs beagles discover 2 giant snails in suitcase at Hartsfield Jackson

ATLANTA, GA — Officials found two giant snails along with other food products in a suitcase at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport during an inspection.

Early Sunday morning, U. S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Beagles, Candie and Chipper, sniffed out two Giant African snails and food from a traveler’s checked bag in the arrival baggage claim area of the airport.

CBP told CBS46, “CBP is on the frontline 24/7, searching for anything entering our country that could potentially harm our citizens,” said Lee Deloatch Atlanta CBP Acting Area Port Director. “Our beagles sniffing out these snails highlights how valuable our canine members are to protecting the U.S.”

Airport Officials sent the two snails to U.S. Department of Agriculture for further evaluation.

According to investigators, the traveler was not penalized but did receive a warning.