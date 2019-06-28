Catching-up with Justin McMillan at the Manning Passing Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thibodaux, La. -- Coming-off a Cure Bowl victory and a 7-6 record this past season, Tulane football is poised with high expectations in 2019.

"With the team that we have, the youth that we have going into this season, Coach Hall is helping our offense out a good bit and you just get excited for what's to come for this team," said Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan. "We have a nice, young team. We're building this family with some core-type stuff. We're trying to get ourselves to where Tulane is getting a certain tradition again. We have standards. This team is working their tails off and it feels good to be on this team for the up-coming year."

Fifth-year LSU transfer quarterback Justin McMillan was a key piece to their success last year, going (5-1) in his 6 starts for the Green Wave. He finished with more than 1,300 yards passing and 14 total touchdowns, helping Tulane to their first winning season since 2013 and just second above 500 since 2003. Looking ahead, McMillan says another winning season is on the horizon for Tulane.

"Yes, and it will happen," McMillan said. "I say it will happen because of the push from Coach Fritz and because of the program and the strength behind the program now. We're not walking into the season unknown. As coaching staff they're pushing us as players and I can thank the coaching staff. They're going to push us and we've been working probably harder than I've been working for a good minute and I feel like we're getting prepared to have another winning season for Tulane and for New Orleans."

Being a 5th-year senior and veteran on the team, McMillan is putting a lot on his shoulders to lead this Green Wave team-- not only on the field, but off as well.

"If it's not any pressure from my fellow teammates or my coaches, I have pressure on myself to succeed for them," McMillan said. "When I have freshman and sophomores that want to come ask questions or something, I have to give it my all for the simple fact that I won't be here after this season. For me to come to Tulane and leave my mark, I would say leave my mark is helping the people underneath me, the younger guys and getting to understand the certain ways that college works and helping them as young men honestly."