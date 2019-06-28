Beer delivery truck involved in 4-vehicle crash in Hillsboro

Click here for updates on this story

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) — Hillsboro Fire & Rescue says a beer delivery truck was involved in a four-vehicle crash in Hillsboro Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just after 9:30 a.m. at Southeast 28th Avenue and East Main Street.

A Toyota 4Runner involved in the crash ran into the side of the Rolling Rock beer truck, and firefighters say one of the drivers may have suffered minor injuries.

No other details about the crash were immediately available for release, including how the other vehicles were involved.