“When New Orleans gets hot, keep your cool at Cool Zoo. The wet and wild, kid-friendly fun starts with a 750-foot lazy river and continues with a huge alligator water slide, spider monkey soakers, water-spitting snakes and more splash-worthy activities. Best of all, it’s right beside the animals inside Audubon Zoo.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
2019 Open Dates:
- May 27 – August 4 – Open 7 Days a Week
- August 10 – September 2 – Open Weekends Only
- Cool Zoo closes for the season on September 3, 2019
Hours:
- Monday – Friday: 10am – 5pm
- Saturday & Sunday: 10am – 6pm
Admission:
- $12 non-members / $10 members (includes tax)
- Cool Zoo admission is an additional purchase to your Zoo ticket and includes Gator Run.
- Everyone entering Cool Zoo, 2 years and older, must have a wristband including adults supervising children.
- Purchase Cool Zoo wristbands at the front gate or at the Carousel ticket booth.
POP Wristband:
- $14 non-members/ $12 members (includes tax)
- Our best deal! Enjoy all-day, unlimited admission to Cool Zoo, Gator Run, Train rides and Carousel rides with the purchase of the Pay One Price (POP) attractions wristband.
- Purchase Cool Zoo POP wristbands at the front gate or at the Carousel ticket booth.
Zoo/Cool Zoo Combo Ticket:
- Adult: $29.95 (plus sales tax)
- Child: $24.95 (plus sales tax)
- Senior: $26.95 (plus sales tax)
- Purchase Zoo/Cool Zoo Combo tickets at the Zoo front gate.
Click here for more information about Cool Zoo.
“Bring your blanket and chair for a front row seat in Woldenberg Park for the 9 pm fireworks show. Also, bring your radio for this passionate salute to America’s independence, which will feature the one-of-a-kind dueling barges fireworks display along the New Orleans Riverfront. Simulcast on Magic 101.9 and WWL AM, FM, and .com and heard in 38 states! Check out the new choreographed app, which will let you listen to the music. The app can be downloaded by going to www.jandmdisplays.com/app.html or by scanning the QR code on the website, www.Go4thontheRiver.com for the 9:00 p.m. Dueling Barges Fireworks Show over the Mississippi River in the French Quarter. This patriotic tribute is one unique to New Orleans.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Thursday, July 4, 201
- 9pm
- Woldenberg Park (next to the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas)
- 1 Canal St.
- New Orleans, LA 70130
Click here for a $4 off coupon for a ticket to either the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas or the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium. Valid from June 30 – July 4, 2017 only.
Click here for more information about Go 4th on the River.
“Audubon Zoo’s Dinner and a ZOOvie series is a great way to spend a summer evening under the stars! Again this year, Cool Zoo/Gator Run will be open for a small additional fee. Bring your chairs and blankets, bring your own dinner or dine at the Zoo. Food trucks will be on-site as well as some regular Zoo concessions will be open…come hungry!” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
- 2019 “Dinner And a ZOOvie” Schedule:
- July 12 – Captain Marvel (2019)
- Food trucks: Crepes a la Cart, Burgers Ya Heard!, Siagon Slims
- July 26 – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)
- Food trucks: BonaFried, Burgers Ya Heard!, Cocoa and Cream Mobile Foods
- Tickets:
- Purchase online:
- Movie tickets are $6 per person
- Add Cool Zoo for an additional $7
- Children under the age of 2 get in for free
- Purchase at the gate:
- Movie tickets are $8 per person
- Add Cool Zoo for an additional $7
- Children under the age of 2 get in for free
- Purchase online:
- Gates open for 6pm (for both the movie and Cool Zoo)
- Movie
- Starts at 8:10pm
- Cool Zoo and Gator Run Lazy River
- Will be open from 6pm – 8pm
- An additional $6 per person
- Children under the age of 2 get in for free
- Additional information
- ZOOvie tickets are available for purchase online and will be on sale at the Zoo on the night of each showing. Buying tickets ahead of time is recommended to ensure speedier entry. Online ticket sales will be available up to 5:15pm. on the day of each ZOOvie. After 6pm., tickets can be purchased at the Zoo.
- This is a special event and all guests, including Audubon members, must purchase tickets to ZOOvies. There are no discounts and complimentary passes are not valid.
- Animal exhibits will not be open during the screenings.
Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine St.
- New Orleans, LA 70118