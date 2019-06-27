Which fork do I eat with? Learning table manners at a world famous restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Summer time is the perfect time to polish up your table manners for kids from around town.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood is on an adventure in the French Quarter at one of the world's best restaurants, Brennan's.

It's like learning to dance.

And your partner is about to be your breakfast.

The ballroom floor is Brennan's.

It's the New Orleans restaurant that’s been in the fine dining business since 1946.

And now it's summer school time here.

And the summer school academy for table manners.

Sabastian Sanborn is one of the students.

He's eight.

He's about to be in the third grade at Mandeville Elementary School.

Wild Bill asks Sabastian what's the most important thing he's learned when it comes to manners.

Wild Bill asks him just as he took a bite of a scone.

So, Sabastian Sanborn politely lets Wild Bill know the most important lesson he's learned, don't talk with your mouth full.

Kids from five to eight get an education in how to handle a three course meal.

In this case, it's breakfast.

Their teacher.

Mr. Manners himself.

Well, it's Christian Pendleton, the general manager of Brennan's who believes tables manners are and always will be top priority for polite young ladies and gentlemen.

Another student is Scarlett Alimia.

Scarlett is six years old and about to go into first grade in the fall.

Scarlett demonstrates how ladies use napkins.

Lightly touching around the mouth.

If you are what you eat, maybe you're remembered for how you eat it.

The purpose is simple.

Leave class, with a little more, class.