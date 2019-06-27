× Tulane Men’s Tennis Add Lovett, Daw to 2019 Signing Class

NEW ORLEANS – Following a spring season that saw the Tulane men’s tennis team reach its fourth straight NCAA Tournament, head coach and director of tennis Mark Booras announced the signing of Henry Lovett and Joseph Daw to the program’s 2019 signing class.

“Henry and Joseph are exactly what we are looking for in Tulane student-athletes,” Booras said. “They have great experience on the court, academic achievements and athletic ability. On top of that all, they both have the hunger to do something special within our program.”

Lovett joins the Green Wave as a five-star recruit and ranked 70th nationally according to The Tennis Recruiting Network following an impressive senior campaign at Palisades High School in Los Angeles. He earned All-America recognition after helping Palisades win the 2019 National High School Tennis All-American Championships. Individually, Lovett won the 2019 CIF Los Angeles City Boys High School Level 3 singles title.

Daw makes his way to New Orleans after lettering four years at Hinsdale Central High School in Illinois where he won the state championship in doubles as a senior. A two-time all-state selection, Daw was a conference champion all four years and was runner-up at the USTA Midwest Level 3 Tournament in singles in December 2018. He is a three-star recruit according to The Tennis Recruiting Network and received the IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award in each of his final two seasons.

Tulane returns and experienced core for the 2019-20 campaign, led by the senior leadership of Luis Erlenbusch, Dane Esses, Ewan Moore and Tim Ruetzel. Juniors Akos Kotorman and Hamish Stewart also return as letterwinners for the Green Wave.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.