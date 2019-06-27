Triple murder in Baton Rouge, victim’s ex-boyfriend arrested

BATON ROUGE – Three people are dead after what police are calling a “crime of rage.”

Accordiing to WBRZ, the shooting happened Wednesday night in the 2900 block of Palmer Lane.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says that a 14-year-old called 911 just before midnight, saying his mother’s ex-boyfriend was shooting at their home.

Deputies arrived on the scene just in time to catch the suspect, 48-year-old Michael Wade, fleeing the scene.

Wade led deputies on a chase that ended in the Shenandoah area, where he was arrested.

Back at the residence, officers discovered the bodies of 35-year-old Christa Sudduth, 72-year-old Ruby White, and 31-year-old Ivy Frank.

The 14-year-old who made the 911 call was found hiding behind the home with his 12-year-old brother, who he pulled out of the house during the shooting.

Officials report that Sudduth was Wade’s ex-girlfriend, but Sudduth was now in a relationship with Frank, and White is Sudduth’s grandmother.

Wade is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.