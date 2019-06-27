× The US Women’s National Team has a totally legit excuse for you to skip work and watch the game instead

The US Women’s National Team really, really wants you to watch their quarter-final match against France Friday.

So much, in fact, that they’re willing to write you a totally legit, definitely authorized excuse so you can dedicate what would’ve been a productive work day to an afternoon of cheering on the winningest women in soccer.

Women’s World Cup hopefuls Kelley O’Hara and Allie Long are begging bosses across America to let workers take a sick day to watch the 3 p.m. game with a handwritten note, graciously posted to the team’s Instagram for fan use.

“We kindly ask that you give every employee the day so that they can eat a hearty lunch, get emotionally ready, bust out all their USA gear, and mentally prep for what will be an EPIC GAME!”

Epic indeed. The US women have dominated the World Cup competition so far, shamelessly beating Thailand 13-0 (a performance that earned them some criticism for “humiliating” their opponent) and clenching a 2-1 win against Spain to face France.

If the United States wins Friday, they’ll advance to the semifinals on July 2 against the winner of Thursday’s match between Norway and England.

And if they win that game, they’d have the chance to earn their fourth Women’s World Cup ever, the most of any national team.

Basically, if you miss this game, you miss history in the making. Better call in sick.

“(Employees) will be back on Monday,” they promised. “Maybe.”

Oh, and don’t worry about the nickname they both sign with — Worm. Olympic gold medalist and team forward Alex Morgan made it up.