LSU Volleyball Releases 2019 Schedule

BATON ROUGE,La – With the volleyball season quickly approaching, LSU volleyball head coach Fran Flory released the 2019 schedule, which features 11 matches inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The 2019 schedule features 13 matches against Top 75 opponents and seven matches against 2018 NCAA Tournament teams.

Flory, who enters her 22nd season as head coach of the Tigers, is set to compete with a squad of 14 total players, including eight returners and six newcomers. The six newcomers were ranked 13th by PrepVolleyball.com in recruiting classes, the highest ranked class in the SEC and tying for the highest ranked class in program history. The Tigers finished the 2018 season with a 12-17 overall record.

“This will be a challenging schedule from the first match of the season through SEC play,” said head coach Fran Flory. “This team is looking forward to the challenge and is excited for the season.”

For the fifth-straight season, the Tigers will open up on the road August 30, traveling to Houston to take on the Cougars, UTA and Arizona State. The next two weekends will also be on the road as the Tigers will head to Top 75 opponent in Iowa State and Northern Arizona. The Tigers will face 2018 NCAA Tournament team Penn State in the Iowa State tournament.

After the first three weekends on the road, the Tigers will open their home schedule on September 20 and 21, facing Southern Mississippi and Tulane, respectively.

The 18-match SEC schedule begins Wednesday, September 25 with a home match against Arkansas. The Tigers end the SEC schedule with a trip to Missouri on November 30.

A couple of key matches in the PMAC this season will be with 2018 NCAA Tournament team Florida on October 20. The Tigers will also host Kentucky on November 27. The Wildcats were also a 2018 NCAA Tournament Team.

All home matches are free for fans.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.