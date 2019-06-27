Landry back at Lutcher to host youth football event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lutcher, La. -- Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is entering his 6th season in the NFL, and he's been giving back in his hometown of Lutcher every step of the way.

"It's extremely important," Landry said. "It's where I started and a lot of the coaches here are who helped me get to the point I'm at now. A lot of the volunteers are guys that I played with. It's always good to come back. It's like a good old little class reunion."

The 4-time pro-bowler has seen kids return to his camp over the years and says he enjoys seeing them develop as players and getting the chance to teach them-- and the more the better.

"Every year the number of kids continues to grow," Landry said. "We never want to turn anyone away so there are also going to be kids here today that didn't really sign up but we'll take anybody that wants to come and participate, learn a little about football and ask me a couple of questions, whatever it is."

Landry and the Browns have been in the spotlight this off-season with the big trade that landed Odell Beckham Jr. right next to his former LSU teammate in Cleveland.

"It's surreal to have an opportunity to play with him again," Landry said. "In the NFL I don't think you really think about having two guys that are really, really good on the same team and have prior history so it's good."

And it's Super Bowl or bust for the two Louisiana guys.

"It's simple," Landry said. "It's really one goal-- that's to win the Super Bowl. I train to win the Super Bowl-- not to make the playoffs or have a winning season. It's to win the Super Bowl.

Karen Loftus: "And that's going to happen this year?"

Jarvis Landry, "I hope so. We'll see."