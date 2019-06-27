× Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Paris wedding looks like it will be luxe

Thanks for the head’s up, Dr. Phil.

The TV therapist let it slip that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married — again. He left a comment on the bride-to-be’s Instagram revealing the date.

“Easy now! 1 week to go!” he wrote. “Ha! See you at the wedding!”

The unusual friendship between The Jonas Brothers and Dr. Phil stems from the group giving the TV host their first interview after reuniting.

The two will say “I do” in front of friends and family in the coming days in an extravagant ceremony in Paris. They had first eloped in Las Vegas in May.

Of course the groom’s brother Nick Jonas will be there, along with his with wife Priyanka Chopra.

The two have been photographed strolling around Paris this week.

Actress Maisie Williams is reportedly set to be Turner’s maid of honor, and no doubt some of her other “Game of Thrones” co-stars will be in attendance.

As for the venue, Elle reports they’ll exchange vows at the “highly Instagrammable” Château de Tourreau, in Sarrians, France.

Color us jealous.