× I-10 West on the Bonnet Carre Spillway shut down because of vehicle fire

KENNER- I-10 West is closed to traffic at milepost 218 on the (Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge) due to a vehicle fire. u

Police are advising motorists to use alternate route.

This photo was taken by Eric Becnel of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office around 6:20 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time,