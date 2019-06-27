× Dave Bartholomew to get “Blue Monday” sendoff

NEW ORLEANS – Rock N Roll pioneer Dave Bartholomew will get a “Blue Monday” funeral.

The series of events will be held at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church on Monday, July 8.

Bartholomew, who reached managed to chart over 100 songs alongside Fats Domino in the early days of Rock N Roll will forever be remembered, in part, for the hit song “Blue Monday,” which he and Domino created.

His “Blue Monday” sendoff will begin at 9 a.m. with a visitation, followed by a mass at noon.

Both events are open to the public.

The mass will be followed by a private burial at 1 p.m., which is reserved for family and invited guests only.

A representative for the family issued the following statement:

The Bartholomew family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of condolences and prayers they have received from friends, fans, musicians, politicians and industry leaders in almost every country in the world. Bartholomew died peacefully in his sleep Sunday morning. He was 100 years old and is survived by his wife, eight children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that people make a donation to the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

St. Gabriel the Archangel Church is located at 4700 Pineda Street.

30.012615 -90.037393