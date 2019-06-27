× Couvant celebrates France with their first annual ‘Bastille Day Soirée’ on July 14

NEW ORLEANS – Nestled inside the Eliza Jane Hotel on Magazine Street, you will find Couvant packed with people celebrating the French National Day.

Known for their French cuisine, Couvant Bar & Brasserie will be hosting their first annual ‘Bastille Day Soirée’ on Sunday, July 14.

Guests will mingle and meander through Couvant and its garden courtyards to the sounds of French pop and hip hop.

Enjoy free flowing Möet & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne & French 75’s featuring Hennessy throughout the night.

The Merry Antoinettes will also be on hand to elevate the revelry.

Couvant will be featuring an oyster shucking station, cochon roti, an array of sweet and savory hors d’oeuvres.

The event will last from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. Tickets are $96 and can be purchased here.

Bastille Day is the English given name for the French National Day, which is the anniversary of Storming of the Bastille on 14 July 1789.

Bastille Day was a turning point of the French Revolution, and the Fête de la Fédération has celebrated the unity of the French people since 1790.