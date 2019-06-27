× Blue Angels will participate in 4th of July event in Washington

The US Navy’s flight demonstration team the Blue Angels will participate in the July Fourth celebrations in Washington, DC, this year, US officials have confirmed to CNN.

The event is being referred to as a “Salute to America,” and will feature fireworks and a speech from President Donald Trump.

Other military assets are also expected to be involved with one military official saying that F-35 jets will likely participate.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt teased the squadron’s participation in the event, tweeting Thursday that a “big announcement” is coming Friday along with a photo of the Blue Angels.

The plane used as Air Force One will also fly above the National Mall on the Fourth of July as a part of a military flyover during the day’s festivities. Since Trump will be on the ground watching rather than on the plane, the aircraft won’t officially be Air Force One.

In February, Trump told Americans to “HOLD THE DATE!” for his July Fourth plans, tweeting that there will be a “major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!”

Earlier in his administration, Trump had announced his intent to hold a military parade in Washington, DC, however he canceled those plans following estimates that put the cost of such a parade at tens of millions of dollars.

Trump blamed local Washington officials for the high costs of the canceled parade.

A US military official told CNN Thursday that the cost of using military assets in this year’s July Fourth celebration was estimated to be less than one million dollars and that the military personnel involved are to be drawn from units based in the Washington area, helping to drive down costs.

The Department of Interior previously confirmed that Trump will give his “Salute to America” address on the National Mall this July Fourth, an unusual move by the President.

Trump and other presidents have previously held events at the White House to celebrate the nation’s birthday, but typically have not been present at the traditional large celebrations on the Mall.