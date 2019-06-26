Two charged after ‘Teacher of the Year’ found murdered in Louisiana

LOUISIANA — Two people have been charged in connection to the murder of a Mississippi middle school teacher who was found dead in Louisiana on Monday.

The victim, identified by authorities as Fred McCray Jr., was last heard from early Sunday morning and was listed as a missing person Sunday night.

McCray was on his way home when gave a ride to two men identified as Jimmy Lewis and Cedrick Tennessee according to investigators. They allegedly shot McCray after being driven to a location in Ferriday, Louisiana, according to KNOE.The pair allegedly drove to an old dog food plant and hid McCray’s body under plywood and garbage.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook Monday that both Lewis and Tennessee were charged with first degree murder with no bond set.

McCray was a first year teacher who was recently voted 2018-2019 Morgantown “Middle School Teacher of the Year.”

The Natchez-Adams School District mourned the loss of McCray in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Mr. McCray’s zeal for education, infectious smile, gentle personality, fashion sense, and love for children will be missed by all of us at Natchez-Adams School District. Our sincere condolences are offered to his family, friends, and coworkers,” The School District said.