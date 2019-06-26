× Tulane Swimming and Diving Named Scholar All-America by CSCAA

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University swimming and diving team was honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association this week for its academic success during the 2019 spring semester.

The Green Wave posted a team grade point average of 3.51 en route to earning Scholar All-America status.

“This is an outstanding honor for our team,” head coach Leah Stancil said. “To be able to balance the high academic standards at Tulane and compete at a high level in competition is a testament to our student-athletes’ work ethic and drive to be the best. I could not be more proud of their commitment to our program and the academic standard they have set.”

A record number of teams achieved Scholar All-America status in each NCAA Division. At 3.45, the median GPA among women’s teams was the highest on record. The men’s median (3.23) was down slightly from the Fall semester.

CSCAA Executive Director Greg Earhart noted: “Coach Stancil had a lot to live up to in her first year, and this shows she’s up to the challenge.”

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.