SLIDELL, LA – Around 3:30 P.M. on Wednesday, Slidell PD began investigating a shooting at an area gas station.

One person was injured in the shooting, that took place at Chevron gas station on the corner of Gause Boulevard and Tyler Drive.

The victim is currently at University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

The shooter was arrested on the scene, and that there is no threat to public safety.