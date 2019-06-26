× Photographer/Editor

WGNO-TV, the ABC affiliate in New Orleans, has a one of a kind News Photographer/Editor storytelling position.

Responsibilities: This opportunity is for News and our highly acclaimed News with a Twist news program.

Are you a creative person with a good eye for storytelling and positive work ethic? Are you able to inform and entertain through the use of great visuals and natural sound?

NPPA style of shooting and editing is preferred. You should be technically astute with Go Pros, DSLRs, FTP, Mobile, etc.

Your stories will run the gamut from enterprise stories, to feature and franchise reports, and natural sound stories. You will also take part in shooting highlights for our Friday Night Football program now in its 28th year.

Other responsibilities will be outlined during interview.

Qualifications:

· 2+ years’ in television broadcast as well as ENG/SNG experience

· Possess excellent videography, lightning, and non-linear editing skills

· NPPA style shooting and editing preferred

· Advanced knowledge with Go Pros, DSLRs, FTP, Mobile, etc.

Interested applicants, please apply through http://www.tribunemedia.com/careers portal AND send resume, cover letter, and DVD or link to pwthomas@wgno.com OR to the address below:

One Galleria Blvd; Suite 850 Metairie, La. 70001