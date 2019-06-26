× No. 2 at NRA resigns after being placed on leave

The National Rifle Association’s No. 2 official Christopher Cox resigned on Wednesday shortly after he was placed on leave, according to NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre.

In an email obtained by CNN from LaPierre to NRA employees, the CEO thanked Cox “for his service to the NRA” and said he had accepted Cox’s resignation.

The move comes shortly after the NRA accused Cox of aiding the recently failed coup against LaPierre, who has been the head of the NRA for decades, the New York Times reported.

In a federal lawsuit filed in June, the NRA alleged the group’s former President Oliver North attempted to oust LaPierre, and argued texts and emails showed Cox participated, the Times reported, adding that Cox was once thought to be a possible successor to LaPierre.

The announcement of Cox’s resignation comes the same day a spokesman confirmed the NRA is shutting down production of its online streaming network, NRATV.

Andrew Arulanandam confirmed to CNN on Wednesday the organization will stop producing new content for its 24-hour live online channel. The decision was first reported by the Times.

The changes in the organization come as the NRA is being investigated by the New York attorney general’s office.

A spokesman for the office would not confirm what the investigation was regarding, but the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety said it filed a complaint about the NRA’s tax-exempt status with the IRS.

Contributions to the NRA are lagging, the Times reports, and the organization is facing an increasingly well-financed opposition movement in the wake of several mass shootings.

LaPierre was reelected to his leadership position in April following the power struggle and a replacement was confirmed for North.