MSY celebrates 1 year anniversary of Pet Therapy Program

KENNER, LA – The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) threw a party to celebrate the one year anniversary of its pet therapy program.

The four-legged members of the MSY K-9 Krewe were rewarded with cupcakes at the party.

The Airport partners with local non-profit, Visiting Pet Program (VPP), to provide canine therapy to passengers traveling through MSY, which helps reduce stress and improve the passenger experience.

VPP has provided animal therapy programs at various sites throughout the Greater New Orleans Area for the past 30 years.

Since expanding their program to MSY last year, a total of 13 dogs and their human companions have provided over 725 hours of volunteer service at the airport.

The K-9 Krewe members volunteer for two-hour shifts throughout the week.