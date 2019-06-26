Man still missing after 2-alarm fire in the Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS – A Seventh Ward man remains unaccounted for hours after firefighters were able to bring a two-alarm fire at the man’s home under control.

The fire was first reported just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of A.P. Tureaud Avenue and North Miro Street, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived within minutes to find the two-story duplex fully engulfed in flames, and a second alarm was soon called.

Heat from the blaze damaged a neighboring home and a nearby shed.

The fire was brought under control just before 2:15 p.m.

One of the burnt home’s two occupants arrived on the scene and notified firefighters that he believed his nephew, who lives with him, had left the residence earlier that morning, but the man said he said he wasn’t sure.

After calling several relatives and friends, the man was not able to locate his nephew.

Forty-four firefighters in 16 vehicles responded to the scene, along with the NOPD, New Orleans EMT, and Entergy.

