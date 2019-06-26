LSPO arrests five men for exchanging gunfire while driving, after failed drug deal

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA – LPSO arrests five men traveling in two vehicles who exchanged fire while driving on the interstate in Livingston.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirms deputies are investigating the incident, which happened just before midnight on June 24.

Currently in LPSO custody are 23-year-old Detron Jefferson, 19-year-old Tyrese Collins, 20-year-old Justin Young, 19-year-old Marcus Williams and 18-year-old Earl Young.

The initial investigation revealed the five met in a parking lot in East Baton Rouge for the pre-arranged sale of narcotics and a gaming system.

The sale went bad, however, when Jefferson used counterfeit bills during the transaction.

Sheriff Ard says the four suspects then fled the scene in one vehicle and Jefferson followed in a different vehicle.

There was an exchange of gunfire near the intersection of the eastbound I-12 exit ramp and Frost Road just before midnight.

One of the vehicles suffered extensive damage, causing the driver to pull over onto the shoulder of Frost – where deputies and officers with the Livingston Police Department intervened.

A weapon, counterfeit cash and narcotics were located at this scene.

At the same time, the French Settlement Police Department made contact with the second vehicle along LA Hwy 22.

That vehicle also suffered damage from the gunfire exchange.

At that scene, marijuana, counterfeit cash, guns – including an AK 47 and ammunition were seized.

Sheriff says, ‘It’s amazing that no one was injured. This is something you see in the movies – not in Livingston Parish. I am just thankful that my alert deputies were already tracking the gunfire and working with our local partners to pinpoint it before the suspects made their way into more populated areas.’

This investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this case, contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241.