Love it, Like it, Hate it: Sports drinks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summertime heat is officially on, but replenishing fluids doesn’t have to mean drinking sugary sports drinks. Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on which fluid replacers are packed with electrolytes with little or no added sugar, and which sugar-bombs to steer clear of.

It’s essential to replenish electrolytes when losing large amounts of sweat, even during shorter workouts

Sodium is the main electrolyte lost in sweat, so a higher-sodium fluid replacer may be more desirable

Sugar-containing sports drinks are typically only needed when exercise is longer than 60-90 minutes

LOVE IT!

nuun hydration electrolyte drink tabs

Per tablet: 10 calories – 4 gram carb – 1 gram sugar – 360 mg sodium – 100 mg potassium

No artificial sweeteners or colors (sweetened with stevia; colored with vegetable juice extracts)

Hydra-Guard Recharge

Per bottle: 35 calories – 17 grams carb – 5 grams sugar – 115 mg sodium – 481 mg potassium

Ingredients include stevia & erythritol (sweeteners), sugar, fruit & vegetable juice for color, monkfruit

Body Armor Lyte

Per 16-ounce bottle: 40 calories – 20 grams carb – 6 grams sugar – 40 mg sodium – 700 mg potassium

Ingredients include water, erythritol, can sugar, coconut water concentrate, vegetable juice for color, stevia

LIKE IT!

Vitaminwater ZERO

Per bottle: 0 calories – 4 grams carb – 0 sugar – 0 sodium – n/a potassium

No sodium. Essentially same as water, from hydration perspective; won’t be as effective as sports drink

HATE IT!

Gatorade & Powerade

Per 12 ounces: 80 calories – 21 grams carbs – 21 grams sugar – 150-160 mg sodium – 35-45 mg potassium

Ingredients include sugar/high fructose corn syrup + artificial colors

G2 – blend of artificial colors + artificial sweeteners

Gatorade G Zero / Powerade Zero – still contains artificial colors + artificial sweeteners

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD - and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.