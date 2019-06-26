× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Electrolyte Packets + Water Bottle Add-Ins for Summertime Hydration

With the summertime heat, it’s more important than ever to ensure that we’re as hydrated as possible. Not only will it help to avoid adverse heat-related issues, good hydration is key for optimal energy and recovery pre- and post-workout. so here’s the Skinny with Molly on her top picks and worst bets when it comes to electrolyte packet & water bottle add-ins!

LOVE IT!

Each give us some benefit: antioxidants, electrolytes, collagen + no artificial sweeteners or colors

The Republic of Tea’s Double Green Matcha Tea – drop single-serving bags into water bottles.

Collagen Stick Packs – by Vital Proteins and Great Lakes Collagen Endurance

Ultima fluid replenisher

NUUN tablets – 12 calories + added benefit of electrolytes: 359 mg sodium, 101 mg potassium

Emergen-C + Whole Foods 365 Vitamin C packets (1,000 mg vitamin C + B vitamins + electrolytes)

LIKE IT!

Each is neutral – not super nutrient-rich but still hydrating; no artificial sweeteners or colors

Crystal Light Pure – sweetened with Truvia + less sugar; colored with vegetable extracts – 30 cals/packet

True Lime – Crystallized Lime (also available in True Lemon + True Grapefruit) – 0 cals/packet

Madhava Agave Five Drink Mix – sweetened with stevia; colored with fruit/veg extracts – 10 cals/packet

Sweetleaf Stevia Water Drops

HATE IT!

Artificially sweetened AND artificially colored

Crystal Light

MiO Energy: artificially sweetened and artificially colored, PLUS adds 60 mg caffeine with every “squeeze” – can quickly add up to 250-300+ mg caffeine or more.

