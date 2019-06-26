× Krewe of Tucks creates new beer called ‘Friar Water’ with Port Orleans Brewing

NEW ORLEANS– The Krewe of Tucks has always been known for its partying ways and now they have a beer of their own to add to their Mardi Gras party!

Tucks teamed up with Port Orleans Brewing Company to create a new Mardi Gras Lager called, “Brewe of Tucks Friar Water.”

The can says, “Brewe of Tucks Friar Water” is a light bodied, bright lager with a hint of lime and a crisp, clean finish. Whether riding, watching, or just thinking about Mardi Gras, this is truly the perfect parade beer.”

There will be a special launch party on Friday evening to officially launch the new “Brewe of Tucks Friar Water.”

