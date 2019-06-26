× Group to release names of 109 clerics accused of sexual abuse in Diocese of Phoenix

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX, AZ (KNXV) — The names of more than 100 clerics accused of abuse in the Diocese of Phoenix are set to be released Wednesday.

A press conference is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday with survivors, advocates and the Jeff Anderson & Associates law firm.

At the press conference, they will be releasing the report containing 109 identities, histories, photos and information of those accused of child sexual abuse.

Legislation was passed in Arizona to extend the age limit for victims to bring forward claims of sexual abuse. The legislation reportedly includes a “temporary window to revive old claims that is now open until December 31, 2020 for survivors of sexual abuse,” according to a media release.