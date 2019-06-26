× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen | Strawberry Shortcake English Scones

Whether you’re a tennis fan or not, you’ll love this: In honor of Wimbledon’s traditional Strawberries & Cream, Ben has created a low-carb, gluten-free twist on traditional Strawberry Shortcake, served on hand-made English Scones.

Strawberry Shortcake English Scones by Ben McLauchlin

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

Strawberry Topping:



16 oz strawberries (sliced)

1/8 – ¼ cup Swerve, Granular

English Scones:



1 3/4 cup almond flour

¼ cup coconut flour

2 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons Swerve, Granular

½ teaspoon xanthan gum

1 egg (room temperature)

4 tablespoons milk or almond milk

4 tablespoons cold butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

Champagne flute or champagne flute size biscuit cutter

Whipped Cream:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoonp Swerve, Confectioners

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Instructions:

Strawberry Topping:

Wash and slice strawberries, and place in medium sized bowl. Toss in Swerve, Granular. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour before serving. Juices should be flowing!

English Scones:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grease a baking sheet or round baking pan.

In a medium size bowl measure out almond flour, coconut flour, baking powder, salt, Swerve, and xanthan gum, and stir together. Set aside. In a small bowl mix egg and milk until combined well. Set aside.

Grate butter into flour mixture (I use a cheese grater to grate the butter into the flour mixture). Then blend the flour and butter with a fork or your hands until it resembles breadcrumbs.

Add 3 tablespoons of egg/milk mixture (leave a little for basting the top of the scones), and add vanilla extract. Mix into the flour/butter mixture until well combined. Place dough onto parchment paper or an almond floured countertop or cutting board. Shape the dough into a small circle, about 1 ½ inches thick.

Take a buttered champagne flute or small biscuit cutter- and cut scones out of dough. Place them on cookie sheet near each other with edges of each scone just touching (keeps the edges soft). Place in oven and bake for 12–15 minutes until tops are golden brown, and dough is cooked through.

Once scones come out of the oven, place in a bowl lined with a bread cloth, cloth napkin, or kitchen towel. Place scones in bowl and cover with cloth (keeps them moist and warm for serving). Scones can also be served the day after baking- just keep them in an air tight container.

For strawberry shortcakes, cut one or two scones in half, top bottom half of scone with strawberries, juice, and whipped cream, then place the other half on top. Enjoy!

Whipped Cream:

Add whipping cream, Swerve, Confectioners and vanilla into an electric mixer bowl.

Mix on low for a few seconds to combine ingredients. Mix on high for 2-3 minutes – watching cream to ensure it doesn’t over whip. Once cream reaches stiff peaks, remove from mixer, serve and enjoy!

Per serving: 150 calories, 12 grams fat, 3.5 grams saturated fat, 60 mg sodium, 16 grams carbohydrate (4 grams net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 4 grams protein

