× Diaz Named to PCL All-Star Team

Metairie, LA – New Orleans Baby Cakes second baseman Isan Diaz been named to the 2019 Pacific Coast

League All-Star team, the league announced on Wednesday.

Diaz will participate in the Triple-A All-Star Game, pitting PCL All-Stars against International League All-Stars,

on Wednesday, July 10 at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas. The 32nd annual matchup will be

broadcast live on MLB Network at 8:00 p.m. Central Time. Diaz was selected as a reserve by hitting .289 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI through 73 games with the ‘Cakes.

His 16 home runs are one behind El Paso’s Luis Urias for the most among PCL middle infielders, and he is tied

for second in the league with 61 runs scored while leading the club in hits (76) and doubles (14).

Originally a second-round selection of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014, Diaz was traded to the Milwaukee

Brewers in 2016 and again to the Miami Marlins prior to last year, when he reached Triple-A for the first time.

This marks the fourth time in the last five years Diaz has earned midseason All-Star recognition.

The Baby Cakes return home for the annual Independence Day celebration on Thursday, July 4 at 7 p.m. against

the San Antonio Missions.

Article courtesy of New Orleans Baby Cakes Media Relation Department.