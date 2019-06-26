Dat Dog’s ‘Spicy Chipotle Dog’ wins PETA Top 10 spot

NEW ORLEANS – Dat Dog’s Spicy Chipotle Dog nabbed a spot on PETA’s list of the ‘Most Delicious Meat-Free Dogs’.

As people gear up to celebrate the Fourth of July, and just in time for National Hot Dog Month, PETA is releasing its list of the Top 10 All-American Vegan Hot Dogs of 2019.

The dogs were chosen from restaurants across the country… and Dat Dog’s Spicy Chipotle Dog made the list.

The award-winning dog is loaded with chipotle and arbol peppers and an array of spices.

“Meaty hot dogs are getting their buns kicked by creative cruelty-free fare such as Dat Dog’s spicy sausage,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “All the wieners on PETA’s national top 10 list prove that caring about animals, your arteries, and the planet makes for good eating.”

Dat Dog will receive a framed certificate for the honor.

Other winners include the Crispy Cowboy at Phyto’s Vegan Eats in Las Vegas; the Banh Mi Dog from Fauxmaha Hot Dogs in Omaha, Nebraska; and the Chicago Dog at Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace in Columbus, Ohio.

The complete list of winners can be viewed here.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat”—opposes speciesism, which is a human-supremacist worldview.

The group notes that veggie dogs are lower in fat than traditional hot dogs and contain none of the cholesterol or cancer-causing agents found in their meat-based counterparts—and they spare animals immense suffering.

PETA says that every person who goes vegan saves the lives of nearly 200 animals every year.