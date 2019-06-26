× Burke Retains McCloskey as Tulane Women’s Golf Assistant Coach

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University women’s golf head coach Stew Burke announced today that he has retained Lisa McCloskey as the program’s assistant coach.

McCloskey has served on the Green Wave coaching staff since January of 2018 after she spent four years on the LPGA Tour where she competed in more than 50 professional events, recording a career-best 17th-place finish at the Wegmans LPGA Championship in 2014.

“I am thrilled to be able to retain Lisa as a member of our coaching staff,” Burke said. “Lisa is truly a star in the coaching industry and in women’s professional golf. She has had success at the highest levels and has an incredible ability to connect with players from all over the world.”

Before turning pro, McCloskey was a 2012 U.S. Curtis Cup Team member and was selected to the U.S. World Amateur Team.

McCloskey was a four-time All-American while at USC and Pepperdine, ranking among the top five collegiate women golfers in the country as a junior. As a freshman, she set an NCAA record as the first women’s college player ever to score less than 200 over 54 holes with a total of a 17-under 199.

“I would like to thank Stew for allowing me to remain on staff,” McCloskey said. “Stew has a tremendous vision for the future of Tulane women’s golf and I could not be more excited for what’s to come with our program.”

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.