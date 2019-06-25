× Three Lions Sign Pro Deals, Including Former Brother Martin Crusader

HAMMOND, La. – Three former members of the Southeastern Louisiana baseball program will begin the next steps in their respective careers after signing professional contracts recently.

Infielder Cody Grosse, pitcher Bryce Tassin and pitcher Corey Gaconi have all reported to their respective rookie league assignments. Grosse, a 30th round pick by the Seattle Mariners in last month’s Major League Baseball Draft, will report to the AZL Mariners’ rookie league affiliate in Peoria, Arizona.

Tassin, who was drafted in the 31st round by the Detroit Tigers, will report to the GCL Tigers’ team in Lakeland, Florida. Gaconi, who went undrafted, signed a deal with the New York Mets’ organization and is playing for the Kingsport Mets in Kingsport, Tennessee. Grosse made his debut last Tuesday and as of Monday has competed in four games, collecting hits in each of his last two appearances. Tassin has yet to make his debut on the mound for the GCL Tigers.

While Grosse and Tassin were drafted at the beginning of the month, Gaconi had to wait a little longer for a call that started a whirlwind 24 hours for the Lions’ ace. After receiving the call last Thursday, Tassin flew to Tennessee and signed his contract that day. He capped his first day as a professional by scattering three hits in two innings of work, holding the lead in a 7-2 Mets victory over the Elizabethtown Twins.

Grosse, who hails from Plainfield, Illinois, recently completed his second season with the Lions after transferring from John A. Logan Community College. A two-year starter, Grosse made the switch to shortstop in 2019 and was named to the All-Southland Conference team for the second straight year. His team-high totals of 50 runs (5th) and 23 stolen bases (2nd) both ranked high on the Southland leaderboard.

Tassin, a Walker, Louisiana native who prepped at Walker High School, was one of SLU’s steadiest arms out of the bullpen for the third straight season. The redshirt junior right-hander was third on the team in wins, finishing 5-2 overall with a 3.89 earned run average in a team-high 27 relief appearances. Opponents hit .253 off Tassin in his third year in the green and gold.

Gaconi, the Southland Conference and Louisiana Pitcher of the Year, finished the year with a 7-3 record and a 2.57 earned run average, holding opponents to a .244 batting average and striking out 95 in 108.2 innings of work. The Metairie, Louisiana’s control was his greatest asset, as he only walked 11 batters on the season, ranking among the Division I national leaders in strikeout-to-walk ratio (8.64, 4th) and walks allowed per nine innings (0.91, 5th).

Article courtsey of Southeastern Sports Information Department.