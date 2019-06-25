Test Kitchen Taylor: Dill Pickle Pizza?!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

A certain pizza has been making the rounds on social media, so Test Kitchen Taylor is giving us her take on Dill Pickle Pizza!

Dill Pickle Pizza

1 store-bought pizza dough

1/2 cup Drago's garlic butter sauce

3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

16 oz dill pickle slices

fresh dill, for garnish

Preheat the over to 400 degrees.

Open up the pizza dough and prebake for 8 minutes.

Top with garlic sauce, mozzarella, dill pickle slices, and fresh dill.

Bake for 6 more minutes!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!