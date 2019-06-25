Test Kitchen Taylor: Dill Pickle Pizza?!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
A certain pizza has been making the rounds on social media, so Test Kitchen Taylor is giving us her take on Dill Pickle Pizza!
Dill Pickle Pizza
1 store-bought pizza dough
1/2 cup Drago's garlic butter sauce
3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
16 oz dill pickle slices
fresh dill, for garnish
Preheat the over to 400 degrees.
Open up the pizza dough and prebake for 8 minutes.
Top with garlic sauce, mozzarella, dill pickle slices, and fresh dill.
Bake for 6 more minutes!
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!