Taco takeover all weekend at Port Orleans Brewing Co!

NEW ORLEANS – Avo Taco came all the way from New York and they are taking over the brewery’s kitchen the for the weekend.

The taco joint will be at the brewery with a pop-up restaurant from open to close serving its drool worthy tacos, specialty guacamole, and famous street corn.

Port Orleans recommends pairing Avo Taco‘s menu with their Mexican-style Lager, “Dorada.”

In addition, Port Orleans will unveil two new beers, “Mango Lassi,” and a collaboration brew done with the “Krewe of Tucks” called Friar Water.

Avo Taco offers a tasty variety of freshly-prepared, house-made signature items.

The menu will include its famous street corn for $3, green chili queso & chips for $4, and guacamole & chips for $4 with signature toppings such as mango salsa +$1, pulled pork & crispy onions +$3 and shrimp rémoulade & corn salsa +$3.

Nearly a dozen tacos featuring steak, pork, seafood and veggies will also be available for $4 each.

And at 1 P.M. on Saturday, The Soul Project NOLA will take the stage with their energetic and original mix of funk, jazz, soul, blues and gospel.

The event is family and dog friendly!

Proceeds from the event will benefit the LASPCA.

The event will take place Friday, June 28 – Sunday, June 30 from 11 A.M. – 10 P.M. at Port Orleans Brewing Company, 4124 Tchoupitoulas Street.