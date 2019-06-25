SUV crashes into Harvey convenience store

HARVEY, LA – The Harvey Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene to find an SUV partially lodged in the wall of the building.

The crash happened around 7:30 P.M. on Friday, June 21.

For unknown reasons, the SUV crashed into the gas station convenience store at Manhattan Blvd. and Westbank Expressway.

The fire department reported that there were no fire or fuel leaks.

No injuries were reported.

This incident has been turned over to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and is still under investigation.