Severe Algae Bloom in Lake Pontchartrain and Mississippi Coast

First, the flies…now, the algae. Just another result of the ongoing, historic flooding of the Mississippi River into the Bonnet Carre Spillway into Lake Pontchartrain.

Exceptionally warm temperatures coupled with historic amounts of nutrient-rich water that contains excess fertilizer and pesticides from the Mississippi River into Lake Pontchartrain has triggered the worst algae bloom some residents have ever seen.

And there is the potential the algae bloom will get worse over the next several weeks.

The City of Mandeville says do NOT swim or fish in the water along the Northshore Lakefront or anywhere that looks like this greenish-blue color.

The blue-green algae is made up of cyanobacteria, which can produce a variety of toxins. It can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. High exposures can also affect the liver and nervous systems.

In addition, beach closures now extend into the Mississippi Gulf Coast as algae blooms continue to worsen there as well. People and pets are encouraged to not enter the water until further notice.

Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality says to not eat any fish from the closed waters as well.

NOTE: Beach sand is safe to be in, but all pets and people are encouraged to stay out of the water!

Five beaches in Harrison County are now closed: – Pass Christian West Beach

– Pass Christian Central Beach

– Pass Christian East Beach

– Long Beach Beach

– Gulfport Central Beach Four beaches closed in Hancock County are: – Lakeshore Beach

– Buccaneer State Park Beach

– Waveland Beach

– Bay St. Louis Beach

📸Beatriz Dupuy