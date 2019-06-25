Remember the red, white & blue popsicles as kids? Now there’s a cocktail!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Remember the red, white, and blue popsicles known as Rocket Pops when you were a kid? Now imagine that fun flavor with a cocktail twist!

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez went to Bakery Bar which is mixing up this fun cocktail that really puts the pop in popsicle for adults!

Bakery Bar is paying tribute to the Rocket Pop with their new red, white, and blue cocktail that looks and tastes like the Rocket Pop. Only this one's for grown-ups!

"We started brainstorming summer cocktail ideas, and we decided to go with some abstract thoughts. My abstract thought was the popsicle. Remember when the syrup would run down your hands in the summertime? The Rocket Pop was my favorite popsicle growing up, so I set out to recreate it," Dan Wertheim, Bartender at Bakery Bar said.

Wertheim created this fun flavor, and he says the response has been tremendous because people keep seeing photos of this cocktail on social media.

"It helps that it is such a photogenic drink," he said.

The drink is obviously red, white, and blue. It is made with blue curacao and rhubarb to give the blue color. To give it the white color they use rum and pear brandy. To give it the red color they use hibiscus tincture. It is a layered drink, and even comes with a popsicle stick.

"This drink is perfect for the 4th of July, summertime, and barbecues. It really is nostalgia in a glass," Wertheim said.

Bakery Bar is located on Annunciation Street. For more information about Bakery Bar, click HERE.