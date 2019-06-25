NOPD releases footage of Prytania Street shootout

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said footage released today of a shootout involving three police officers is a sobering reminder of the danger officers face every day.

The shootout, which occurred on the morning of June 17 at a CVS in the 4900 block of Prytania Street, left one officer and two robbery suspects wounded.

“The video record of the incident clearly shows that these suspects cared more about the drugs that they were stealing than they did about the employees of the business as well as the officers that were attempting to assist and aid these employees,” Ferguson said.

The bodycam video from officers Shanda Charles, Chad Clark, and Everett Route shows the two suspects open fire as they run out of the store.

“The video shows beyond doubt that the suspects bare complete responsibility for what transpired when they were confronted by police,” Ferguson said.

The officers can be seen returning fire at the suspects, Richard Sansbury and Alan Parson.

Parson was arrested soon after the shooting, but Sansbury managed to evade police for more than two hours before he was arrested.

More than 40 shots were fired in total, with at least 29 of those shots coming from the three officers.