× NOPD investigating shooting in Central City

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is responding to reports of a shooting in Central City.

The shooting was reported just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Freret and Third Streets.

At least one person was shot on the scene.

Police activity has also been reported three blocks away at the intersection of Lasalle and Harmony Streets.

It remains unclear whether the two scenes are connected.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage.

29.939478 -90.089959